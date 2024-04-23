Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Power List Highlights Top Food Influencers
As restaurant industry doubles down on social media marketing, leading industry publication recognizes marketers and influencers driving the momentum.
Informa (LSE:INF)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the premier publication serving the entire food service industry, announced the 50 honorees for its 2024 Power List.
This year’s Power List focuses on influence and recognizes social media influencers and chain restaurant marketers who are driving excitement and business at some of the nation’s biggest brands.
“Restaurant companies today are eager to jumpstart stagnant customer traffic and are leaning into creative marketing strategies to do that,” said Sam Oches, NRN’s editor-in-chief. “That especially includes influencer marketing, as marketers at companies both big and small are recognizing the power of social media influencers to shine on a spotlight on their brands in a fun, authentic way. This year’s Power List honors both the creators who are shining that spotlight as well as the marketers designing influence campaigns.”
Power List members were chosen by NRN editors based on a variety of factors, including scale and creativity of their influence. Marketers on the Power List include executives at leading brands like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Applebee’s, Jack in the Box, IHOP, and Pizza Hut. Influencers include celebrity personalities such as Keith Lee, Tabitha Brown, and Matty Matheson, as well as popular creators like Ashley Yi, Stefan Johnson, and Alexis Frost.
“NRN’s Power List has always explored the concept of power in restaurants from different angles, from the chief executives calling the shots at each company to the tech entrepreneurs designing universally used systems to the general managers who have incredible impact at the store level,” Oches said. “While social media trends are constantly evolving, it’s clear that the creator economy has remarkable power over driving consumers into restaurants.”
To explore the concept of influence in restaurants further, NRN will feature live conversations with influencers on its Instagram account (@nationsrestaurantnews) and will also feature interviews with leading experts in social media marketing on the Take-Away with Sam Oches podcast.
To view the entire Power List, click here. For more information, contact Amy Averbook at amy.averbook@informa.com.
