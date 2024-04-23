Chilli pepper exports jump 53% in Q1

VIETNAM, April 23 - HÀ NÔI — Việt Nam’s chilli pepper exports witnessed strong growth in both volume and value in the first quarter, driven by consistently high price.

As of the end of March, Việt Nam exported 3,141 tonnes of chilli peppers, worth US$8.1 million, representing an increase of 17.6 per cent in volume and 52.8 per cent in value over the same period of 2023, according to data from the Việt Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

Chilli pepper price maintained a high level, averaging $2,610 per tonne in the first quarter, up 28 per cent against the same period of last year.

China continued as the major importer of Việt Nam’s chilli peppers, accounting for nearly 88 per cent of the exports, totalling 2,753 tonnes. Laos followed with 259 tonnes, or 7 per cent of total exports.

Compared to other agricultural products, chilli peppers hold significant economic value with annual global trade worth $35 billion. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global chilli market, with China consistently ranking as the world's largest chilli exporter. Key chilli products include frozen fresh chilli, dried chilli, chilli powder and chilli sauce.

Vietnamese chilli peppers are renowned for spiciness and diversity.

Last year, Việt Nam's chilli pepper exports reached a turnover of $20 million, totalling 10,173 tonnes, marking a sharp increase of 107 per cent year-on-year.

The Mekong Delta is known the "capital" of chilli pepper cultivation in Việt Nam, particularly in provinces such as Đồng Tháp, An Giang, Tiền Giang, Sóc Trăng, Vĩnh Long and Trà Vinh with a combined cultivation area of over 7,000 hectares and annual output of about 100,000 tonnes.

In the Central Highlands, chilli peppers are cultivated across a total area of 4,000-5,000 hectares with an output of about 60,000 tonnes a year. — VNS