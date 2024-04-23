Celebration Party Rental Launches Expanded Water Slide Rentals in St. Augustine, FL

Celebration Party Rental - Logo Goombay Splash 20' Water Slide, Dual Lane - Celebration Party Rental I'MPERFECTLY 20' WATER SLIDE - Celebration Party Rental Shark Combo - Celebration Party Rental Lego Bounce house with dual lane slide - Celebration Party Rental

St. Augustine’s top choice for party excitement, Celebration Party Rental, now offers an enhanced range of water slide rentals perfect for any event.

Our expanded water slide rentals are designed to bring more joy and unforgettable moments to every event in St. Augustine.” — Vincent Salituro - CEO Celebration Party Rental

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebration Party Rental, a leading provider in party solutions, today announced the expansion of their water slide rental services in St. Augustine, Florida. This new initiative aims to enrich local events with a splash of fun and excitement, catering to parties of all sizes and ages.

Established as a premier party rental service, Celebration Party Rental is dedicated to bringing joy and entertainment to community events and family gatherings. Their extensive selection includes a variety of water slides, from giant inflatables to backyard water games, all designed to provide safe, exhilarating fun for attendees.

"With the warm weather year-round, our water slides are the perfect addition to any celebration in St. Augustine," said Vincent Salituro, Founder of Celebration Party Rental. "We're excited to broaden our selection and offer more ways to cool down and enjoy the festivities."

The expansion responds to the increasing demand for unique and engaging outdoor activities, especially suited for Florida's climate. Celebration Party Rental's updated inventory features water slides with various themes and sizes, including models suitable for both children and adults. Each rental is maintained to the highest standards of safety and cleanliness, ensuring a worry-free experience for all participants.

Additionally, the company has streamlined its booking and setup process, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience for event planners. Clients can expect personalized service, including on-site consultations to determine the best fit for their space and event type.

For more information about Celebration Party Rental and to view the full range of water slide rentals available in St. Augustine, please visit their official website at https://www.celebrationpartyrental.net/.