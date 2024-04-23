McCann's Roofing and Construction Achieves Master Elite Contractor Status with GAF
McCann's Roofing and Construction is proud to announce its recent designation as a Master Elite Contractor by GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer.
We are thrilled to achieve the Master Elite Contractor status with GAF.”OKLAHOMA CITY , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving Excellence in Roofing
— Shay Brown
The Master Elite Contractor status is awarded by GAF to less than 2% of roofing contractors in North America. To qualify, contractors must meet stringent requirements, including proper licensing, adequate insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. This ensures that homeowners and businesses receive the best in roofing installation, materials, and warranty options.
What This Means for McCann's Roofing and Construction
As a Master Elite Contractor, McCann's Roofing and Construction gains access to GAF's cutting-edge products and comprehensive educational resources, enabling the company to offer enhanced services to its clients. This includes access to GAF's exclusive Weather Stopper Integrated Roofing System®, which provides superior protection against the elements, and eligibility to offer the GAF Golden Pledge® Warranty, the most substantial warranty protection in the roofing industry.
Commitment to Customers
"We are thrilled to achieve the Master Elite Contractor status with GAF," said Shay Brown, Owner of McCann's Roofing and Construction. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering the highest quality services to our clients. We look forward to leveraging the benefits of this designation to further enhance the value we provide to our customers."
About McCann's Roofing and Construction
Founded in 1995, McCann's Roofing and Construction has established itself as a trusted name in roofing and construction services in Edmond, Oklahoma. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, McCann's offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial roofing, repairs, and maintenance. As a Master Elite Contractor with GAF, McCann's Roofing and Construction is positioned to serve its clients with unparalleled expertise and quality assurance.
For more information about McCann's Roofing and Construction and its services, visit mccannsok.com or contact 405.259.9998.
McCann's Roofing & Construction
McCann's Roofing and Construction
+1 405-259-9998
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube