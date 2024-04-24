MOSAIC Introduces State-of-the-Art High-Speed Inkjet Printing Technology to its Production Line
MOSAIC is thrilled to offer one-of-a-kind, game-changing solutions for clients.CHEVERLY, MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSAIC, a leading communications company with over 75 years of experience in the printing industry, remains at the forefront of innovation with the introduction of a state-of-the-art suite of multi-million-dollar production lines. These cutting-edge installations revolutionize the marketplace, enhancing efficiency, variability, scalability, and speed to market. Among these advancements are the SCREEN Truepress Jet 520HD+ digital web inkjet press, a first in the world finishing line from Magnum Digital Solutions and a Muller Martini digital finishing line. This groundbreaking infrastructure empowers MOSAIC to deliver highly personalized direct mail, books, and saddle-stitched products with unparalleled efficiency and a breadth of customization options.
In a continued commitment to disrupting the market, MOSAIC plans to upgrade its existing SCREEN 520HD+ to the advanced SCREEN 560HDX later this year. “This transition represents a pivotal step in the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements as the new version is faster with the ability to print on a wider variety of paper stocks with higher quality and a wider color gamut,” said Co-CEO Joe Fontana. MOSAIC’s installation will mark only the third of its kind in the United States.
Known for its cutting-edge technology, MOSAIC’s arsenal of printing equipment includes roll-to-saddle-stitched, roll-to-folded, and roll-to-cut-sheet devices, traditional cut-sheet digital presses, and multiple UV and standard 6-color offset presses in additional to promotional products, warehousing and fulfillment. The investment in roll-fed digital technology marks a turning point for the company in its direct mail and publishing applications in that it allows variable capabilities at faster speeds. “Projects that once took weeks to complete are now done in a matter of days,” said Co-CEO Brendan Connors. “The impact that the HD has had on our production was a clear indicator that taking our business to the next level with the SCREEN 560HDX would be a wise move.”
About the Company:
Established in 1948, MOSAIC became a 100 percent employee-owned company in 2018. Its 50,000-square-foot facility is located in Cheverly, Maryland, with another 35,000-square-foot fulfillment center in nearby Capitol Heights. With over 90 employees, MOSAIC provides services to a multitude of industries including creative marketing agencies, membership organizations, and corporations.
