Meeting with the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella

TAJIKISTAN, April 23 - On April 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Italian Republic, Honorable Sergio Mattarella.

The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took place near the Palace of the President of Italy “Quirinal”.

The high-ranking guest – Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was warmly greeted in front of the “Quirinal” Palace by the President of the Italian Republic.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the President of the Italian Republic stopped on the carpet and the national anthems of the two countries were performed.

At that moment, the State Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan was raised over the “Quirinal” Palace.

After the national anthems of the two countries were performed, the commander of the Guard of Honor reported to the guest of honor.

When the heads of the two states passed in front of the Guard of Honor, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan expressed respect by stopping in front of the Flag of the Italian Republic.

The official welcoming ceremony ended with the introduction of the official delegations of the parties to the two heads of state.

Discussion of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy began at the “Quirinal” Palace at a tete-a-tete meeting of heads of state and continued with the participation of delegations from both states.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honourable Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the President of the Italian Republic for the invitation to make an official visit and for the warm welcome.

“We consider the Italian Republic to be our important and reliable partner in Europe,” - emphasized the Head of State of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at the beginning of the meeting.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed a range of issues of cooperation between the two countries and expanding ties in the political, economic and trade spheres, as well as the possibility of implementing joint investment projects.

The use of Italy's rich experience, especially in the fields of hydropower, food, light and mining industries, pharmaceuticals, use of natural resources and agriculture was called a priority and fruitful for the parties.

It was emphasized that the creation of a joint Trade Council would be a timely step to expand cooperation between the parties in the private sector.

During the meeting, issues of seeking new ways of cooperation in the field of travel of citizens and the creation of direct air flights between the two countries were reviewed.

In this direction, the leaders of the two states regarded as an important step the signing of an Agreement on the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic Passports, which will be signed during the visit.

The parties exchanged views on the development of the tourism sector and its infrastructure, cultural and humanitarian ties and attracting young people to study at higher educational institutions of Italy.

It was noted that the parliaments of the two countries maintain fruitful cooperation within the European Parliament, and to intensify it, it is necessary to create a bilateral parliamentary friendship group of Tajikistan and Italy.

Issues of cooperation between countries within the framework of authoritative world organizations such as the UN, OSCE and other international structures were also considered.

During the meeting, Tajikistan's global initiatives in addressing water issues, climate change and protecting and strengthening regional and international security were emphasized.

During the discussion of security issues, the parties discussed ways to effectively combat terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking and cybercrime.

At the end of the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan invited the President of the Italian Republic to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.