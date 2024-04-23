EY Announces Tony Frick, Chairman & CEO of HUSK as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist
Tony Frick, Chairman and CEO of HUSK, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist.
HUSK partners with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. Huskwellness.com
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future
Being recognized as a regional finalist is a testament to the hard work of our HUSK team members and the measurable impact they are having on the health of our population.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Tony Frick, Chairman and CEO of HUSK, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for exceptional leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized entrepreneurs with big ideas who take bold actions that reshape our world.
— Tony Frick, HUSK Chairman and CEO
Frick was selected as a regional finalist by an independent panel of judges. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Headquartered in Wayne, PA, HUSK is a multi-solution national tech company that has developed industry-leading solutions that more actively empower and engage consumers in their own health, build a healthier population, provide better access, and reduce healthcare costs. huskwellness.com
Since 2017, Frick has guided HUSK’s growth by pivoting the company from its sole fitness focus and cultivating expansion into six wellness verticals that meet the needs of employers, insurers and consumers. Under his leadership, the HUSK team has quadrupled, now comprising 148 team members who support 4500 clients domestically and internationally.
“Our vision is to make the wellness benefits people deserve attainable by increasing access and reducing cost,” says Frick. “Being recognized as a regional finalist is a testament to the hard work of our HUSK team members and the measurable impact they are having on the health of our population.”
Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future. Regional award winners will be announced on June 6 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); Lockton; Marsh USA, ADP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.
About HUSK:
We Empower Healthier Living. HUSK serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For more than thirty years, HUSK has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. HUSK’s wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, physical therapy, wellness rewards, movement, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to HUSK solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at HUSK, we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, visit huskwellness.com.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®:
Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.
The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.
About EY:
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
