Entrex Carbon Market’s CEO Interviewed on “What’s Next Wall Street Show”

Entrex Carbon Market (OTC: RGLG) today announced its CEO, Stephen H. Watkins, was interviewed by Georgia Alfredas host of the “What’s Next Wallstreet Show”.
It was an honor to be interviewed by Ms. Alfredas who allowed us to introduce how Entrex evolved our regulatory compliant trading platform to the Entrex Carbon Market”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced its CEO, Stephen H. Watkins, was interviewed by Georgia Alfredas host of the “What’s Next Wallstreet Show”.
“It was an honor to be interviewed by Ms. Alfredas who allowed us to introduce how Entrex evolved our regulatory compliant trading platform to the Entrex Carbon Market” said Stephen H Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “Our marketplace supports Broker/Dealers who provide their clients Entex’s institutionalized and securitized carbon offsets”
The interview is available at 39:30 minutes at this link.
A transcript of the interview is available here.
“Our initiatives supporting Off Balance Sheet Scope 2 and 3 emission reduction for the SEC’s large issuers is gaining traction” said Tom Harblin Partner. “These large public companies are pushing emission compliant down to their supply chain who often don’t have the capital budgets of the large public company issuers. Our program provides these emission reductions without Capital Expenditures put forth by the supply chain companies which pays back investors through the monetization of the carbon offsets created through the installation of these innovative products”.
