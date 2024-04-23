Colombian Prominent Hand Surgeon Fabio Tandioy to Speak at Spanish Society Congress
Dr. Fabio Tandioy, is the only Colombian hand surgeon, chosen as a speaker at the XXVII Congress of the Spanish Society of Hand Surgery.SITGES, BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spanish Society of Hand Surgery announced a few days ago the participation of the eminent Dr. Fabio Tandioy as a featured speaker at the next XXVII SECMA Congress, which will be held from April 24 to 26 in Sitges, Barcelona, Spain.
With more than two decades of experience in the field of hand and wrist surgery, Dr. Tandioy is recognized as a leader in Colombia and Latin America in the field of arthroscopy.
His contribution to innovation and advancements in this field has earned him an invitation to this prestigious global summit. During the event, Dr. Tandioy will present his experience and knowledge on advances and innovations in hand and wrist surgery. In particular, he will address the topic of Unstable Triangular Fibrocartilage Injury offering a unique and valuable perspective on this clinical challenge.
The XXVII SECMA Congress is an internationally recognized platform that brings together experts from around the world to share knowledge, research and clinical practices in the field of hand surgery. This edition promises to be an enriching and stimulating event for all participants.
Dr. Tandioy, along with other distinguished industry professionals, will contribute to the exchange of ideas and the advancement of hand and wrist surgery in a collaborative and stimulating environment.
For more information about the XXVII SECMA Congress and the participation of Dr. Fabio Tandioy, visit: https://secmacongreso.es/.
You can also follow Doctor Tandioy on his Instagram account at @doctorfabiotandioy
FLIC MEDIA
