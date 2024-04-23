P1 Padel Las Vegas Open: $21,000 prize pool, Stellar Lineup and Thrilling Matches, May 17th - 19th 2024
Announcing the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open: $21,000 prize pool, Stellar Lineup and Thrilling Matches, May 17th - 19th 2024
Racket sports enthusiasts whether tennis, pickle or padel fans are awaiting the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open, one of the most prestigious events in the Las Vegas sports calendar which takes place May 17th - 19th 2024 at the P1 Padel Club, 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117, United States.
This US Padel Association “Major” will deliver a premium sporting occassion as top padel stars converge to compete for record USPA prize money, glory and the all important ranking points. Powerful serves and breath taking rallies will entertain fans from the first round to the final. With $21,000 prize money it will be one of the 2024 padel tennis highlights and a must for international and U.S. athletes and fans alike.
Athlete entries are welcome from both pro players and talented amateurs. Entry cost is $80 per athlete using the Padel Manager App Padelmanager.com (US calendar), entries close 9th May.
Attendance tickets for the tournament are on sale now and can be purchased online via sitickets.com/p1padellasvegasopen. Padel fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss out on the action-packed excitement as numbers are strictly limited. For both die-hard padel tennis aficionados or sports enthusiasts looking for a thrilling experience the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open will deliver an unforgettable weekend of padel excellence.
Alfredo Desitai, Sporting Director P1 Padel Group commented:
"We are thrilled to welcome athletes and fans for the inaugural edition of the P1 Padel Las Vegas Open. This year's lineup is stacked with top talent and we are eager to see who will rise to the occasion and etch their name into padel history, not to mention the ranking points and biggest prize pool of any USPA event.
In addition to the exhilarating matches on the court, the P1 Padel Las Vegas Club will host a range of engaging activities and attractions for fans of all ages. Our Cafe74 will be serving food and beverages in our luxurious members lounge and will ensure all visitors an unforgettable experience.”
About P1 Padel Group:
P1 Padel Group provides elite sporting facilities for padel tennis in the United States of America including our Las Vegas club at 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117. Catering for beginners through to professional athletes our programmes help all levels to elevate their game and more than anything have the most fun possible. p1padel.com
US Padel Association:
The United States Padel Association (USPA) is the national governing body for the sport of Padel in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of Padel at every level - from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. Padelusa.org
Media Contact:
For more information and media accreditation at the event contact the Tournament Director on LasVegasOpen@p1padel.com.
