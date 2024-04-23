Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa address Transport Summit on Universal Accessibility, 25 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Thursday, 25 April 2025, deliver the keynote address at the Transport Summit on Universal Accessibility to be held at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Gauteng. 

Themed “Accessible Transport for All’’, the Summit marks a significant step towards ensuring inclusivity and equal access to transportation services.

With the overarching objectives of fostering dialogue, identifying challenges and opportunities, and charting a roadmap for accelerated implementation of universal access, the Summit aims to cultivate a shared vision and recommendations for the future direction of transportation policy.  

The Summit will elevate the discourse on universal accessibility across the aviation, maritime, road, rail, and public transport sectors. 

The genesis of the summit is the Economic Empowerment Summit of Persons with Disabilities held in December 2022, where the President committed to fostering a transport sector that champions universal accessibility. 

The Summit aligns with international obligations and underscores the imperative for State Parties to ensure equal access for all individuals to transportation and other public amenities.

South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The Summit will be attended by representatives from the Department of Transport, its supporting State-Owned Entities, provincial Departments of Transport, and integrated public transport network municipalities. 

The President will address the Transport Summit on Universal Accessibility as follows:
Date: Thursday, 25 April 2024
Time: 08h30 
Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre

RSVP: Media wishing to cover  the event are kindly requested to submit their accreditation details on or before 24th April 2024 at 12h00 (midday)

Ms Nozipho Nhlapho
Cell: 066 496 2986
E-mail: NhlapoN@dot.gov.za

Khibi Manana
Cell: 083 296 4367
E-mail: MananaK@dot.gov.za

Hlobisile Nkosi
E-mail: hlobisile@presidency.gov.za

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President on
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

