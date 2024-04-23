Submit Release
Academia De Preparacion para Los Desastres

Press release from Blue Lake Rancheria:

flyer for fire preparation class for spanish speaking people Help protect your community.

The Blue Lake Rancheria is hosting a free Disaster Preparedness Academy for Spanish-speaking members of our community to be held in Arcata on May 4th, 2024. Participants will each receive a valuable disaster kit.

Please register soon as there are only 25 seats available.

La resiliencia comunitaria empieza con las personas y las familias que toman medidas básicas para prepararse.

There are English classes available on other dates and other locations.

For more information: (Para mas informacion)  [email protected] O (707) 668-5101 x1049

