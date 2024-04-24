GetSetUp Launches An AI Class Assistant to Enhance Access to Government Benefits for Older Adults

About

GetSetUp is an online platform for active agers, ensuring opportunity exists at every age. Through expert-led sessions by older adults for older adults, and vibrant community interactions, we inspire continuous learning, holistic well-being, and a renewed sense of purpose, turning aging into an era of boundless growth and connection. GetSetUp partners with AAAs, Departments of Aging, DHHS, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage plans to offer programming to millions of older adults. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin. Learn more at https://www.getsetup.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/getsetup/

