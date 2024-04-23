Capital Numbers Receives FT High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific Award in 2024
Capital Numbers is named among the top high-growth companies in the APAC region by The Financial Times in 2024.
This honor serves as a huge motivator for us, and we are confident of achieving new milestones in the tech space in the future as well.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, one of India’s highest-rated software development companies specializing in Web, Mobile, Cloud, AI/ML, and Blockchain application development, has been listed among the top FT High Growth Asia-Pacific Companies in 2024. This is the fourth consecutive year since 2021 that Capital Numbers has made it to this esteemed list.
— Mukul Gupta
The company made it to this list because it showcased a high percentage of revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. Expressing his gratitude for this recognition, Mr. Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, says, “This honor serves as a huge motivator for us, and we are confident of achieving new milestones in the tech space in the future as well.”
The high-growth companies that made it to the FT list demonstrated immense business potential in retaining competitiveness in the APAC region. They have led the pack because of their impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR). They’ve weathered all storms, overcame recession fears, and helped global businesses start or scale.
These high-growth companies have successfully retained their most valued partnerships from the height of the pandemic to the present. They’ve showcased empathetic leadership and remained honest to their partners despite turbulent times. They’ve served as catalysts for innovation in their respective markets. Capital Numbers is proud to be one of these promising companies.
Capital Numbers’ custom software development services, innovations, and analytical capabilities make it one of the most investable companies today. Its agile approach has allowed its clients to grow through thick and thin. Unlike many businesses, it never got too caught up in cracking new deals during troubled times. Instead, it nurtured and valued collaborative partnerships with its existing clients, leading to sustainable growth.
Today, it services clients around the latest tech trends - AI, ML, GenAI, Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, and more. After the pandemic, it has ‘built back better’ than many of its peers. Therefore, it is even more confident of competing well at global levels. The fact that it is officially among the growth drivers in the APAC region in 2024 shows its enormous potential to achieve better outcomes in the coming years.
The recent FT award is a big win for the Capital Numbers team. It inspires the company to continue making a global impact and garnering its position among the best and the brightest in the years to come.
About FT High Growth Asia-Pacific 2024
FT High Growth Asia-Pacific 2024 ranking is the sixth annual ranking of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companies, compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, the data company. The ranking is based on revenue growth of companies between 2019 and 2022. For more, click here
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers is a leading software development company offering end-to-end development services globally. Leveraging a vast talent pool of India's top 1% software developers and expertise in over 40 technologies, the company delivers custom, innovative, and top-quality solutions, including Web, Mobile, Cloud, AI/ML, Blockchain, and more. Its commitment to providing high-quality services “on-demand” sets it apart in the industry.
