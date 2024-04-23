Grazia launches Spring edition of CASA

Following the success of the inaugural issue, which hit newsstands last October, Grazia has launched a Spring edition of CASA.

The Spring edition of Grazia CASA gives readers an exclusive look at Tommy and Dee Hilfiger’s Caribbean home and a tour of critically acclaimed chef Ruthie Roger’s home, plus conversations with some of the most fashionable collectors in fashion and design.

A stylish guide to modern living, the magazine also offers practical tips on how to have your best night’s sleep yet, advice on how to rent artwork for your home and a guide on how to renovate like a pro.

Hattie Brett, Editor In Chief, Grazia comments: “We saw from the incredible reception to our last issue of Grazia Casa, that our style-obsessed audience love interiors. So we’re thrilled to now make Grazia Casa an annual fixture in the brand’s calendar. Casa will inspire our audience with a look inside key tastemaker’s houses, such as our cover star Ruth Rogers, chef and founder of the iconic River Café. But it will also help them make the most of their spaces, with DIY tips from women who’ve navigated the renting scene in style and shopping edits that we know our audience buy into.”

“We’re proud to launch another print product into the market, and we are building and growing out commercial relationships within this sector, with increased interest in this issue of Casa. We have also increased our digital footprint into interiors, with style inspiration and shopping featuring online to accompany Casa.”

Grazia CASA will be on sale for 8 weeks from Tuesday, 23 April at all major retailers, with view to make Casa an annual fixture on the Grazia calendar.

About Grazia

Grazia is the home of this week’s biggest news stories and talking points as they happen. A leader in its category, Grazia offers a breadth of need-to-know news, whether in the world of celebrity, fashion, beauty or culture. It is the place smart women come to when they want to feel informed, entertained and inspired.

Grazia Online allows readers to keep up with the hottest and most relevant news stories of the moment on and readers can access to exclusive content, member-only rewards, discounts and so much more by becoming a Grazia Member.

