AVer Europe Introduces PTZ Link App for Seamless Audio Integration

AVer PTZ Link

AVer Information Europe B.V<, a leading provider of cutting-edge video conferencing, education, and ProAV solutions, announces the launch of the PTZ Link App. This innovative software is meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate video and audio solutions, transforming any AVer PTZ camera into a powerful audio-tracking device.

One of the most remarkable features of the PTZ Link App is its capability to convert AVer's PTZ Cameras into efficient voice-tracking tools by establishing preset points. This functionality empowers users to indulge in dynamic video content without the hassle of manual camera adjustments, ultimately leading to more fluid and efficient meetings.

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe, affirms, "AVer PTZ Link is the one and only software in the market to connect AVer Professional PTZ Cameras to microphone systems." This software facilitates seamless integration between PTZ cameras and microphone systems, equipping users with effective tools to elevate their meeting experiences.

AVer Europe has fostered robust partnerships with premier audio manufacturers, including Yamaha, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Nureva, Biamp, Shure, and ClearOne, to ensure unparalleled compatibility and versatility with the PTZ Link App. This collaboration guarantees users access to a diverse range of compatible microphones, enabling them to seamlessly pair their preferred microphone systems with AVer's PTZ cameras using the PTZ Link App, thus creating a harmonious and integrated content-streaming environment.

For users seeking enhanced functionality, upgrading to the Premium version of the software unlocks a plethora of benefits. With the Premium version, users can effortlessly configure up to 25 groups of AVer Camera(s) + Microphone(s) for automatic video switching, ensuring optimal presentation during meetings.

Additionally, the Premium version offers the convenience of direct connectivity to AVer Cameras via USB, streamlining the setup process and delivering a stable connection for uninterrupted meetings.

Curious to explore the Premium version further? AVer offers a 60-day trial period, allowing users to thoroughly evaluate the software's capabilities risk-free.

The PTZ Link App from AVer Europe offers a comprehensive solution for seamlessly integrating PTZ cameras and microphone systems, revolutionizing the landscape of video conferencing and meeting experiences.

Learn more about PTZ Link --> https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/ptz-link

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of innovative video conferencing, education, and ProAV solutions. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service, AVer Europe empowers organizations worldwide to collaborate and communicate effectively.

