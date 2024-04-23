FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROSARIO DAWSON-EXECUTIVE PRODUCED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “OUR WORDS COLLIDE”

Poetry-themed documentary feature film OUR WORDS COLLIDE is now available to rent/own in North America on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on April 23, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

Poetry-Themed Documentary Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on April 23, 2024

From the first time I watched the documentary film OUR WORDS COLLIDE, I knew I wanted to be a part of this project.” — Executive Producer Rosario Dawson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, acquired North American VOD rights to the poetry-themed documentary feature film OUR WORDS COLLIDE, which is now available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, as well as on DVD, starting on April 23, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

Executive Produced by Rosario Dawson, OUR WORDS COLLIDE highlights the poets of Get Lit, a non-profit organization in Los Angeles, which uses the art form to educate and empower young people. This documentary profiles five spoken word poets as they navigate their final year at high school exploring many challenges that face young people today – including identity, expression, transitioning into adulthood and overcoming mental health issues – through the unique prism of their poetry. OUR WORDS COLLIDE seamlessly blends authentic vérité scenes and intimate footage, self-shot by the poets, with stylized poetry performances and animation – creating a rich tapestry of mixed mediums that bring the poet’s stories to life. While OUR WORDS COLLIDE is an exploration of how poetry has impacted the lives of these young people, it’s ultimately a coming-of-age story. It’s a film about young people finding their voices and having the courage to share their message–one that feels very relevant, and relatable, in today’s world.

Directed and produced by Jordan W. Barrow and Matt Edwards, OUR WORDS COLLIDE originally premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival where it won the ADL Stand Up Award. Executive Producers are Rosario Dawson, Diane Luby Lane, and Samuel Curtis. The 5 profiled spoken-word teen poets are: Tyris Winter, Cassady Lopez, Jason Alvarez, Virginia Villalta, and Amar Turner.

“From the first time I watched the film OUR WORDS COLLIDE I knew I wanted to be a part of this project," said Executive Producer Rosario Dawson. "It was so powerful seeing the journey unfold for these five exceptional poets knowing the challenges that so many young people are facing today with mental health, identity, and expression, and finding their place in the world.”

“We’re so honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with this group of incredibly gifted young

poets," said directors, Jordan W. Barrow & Matthew Edwards. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Freestyle Digital Media to bring this film, and the words and inspiring stories of these poets, to audiences everywhere.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire OUR WORDS COLLIDE directly with Ryan Bury of MPX-Motion Picture Exchange.

OUR WORDS COLLIDE trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNCI1rQW0Yo

OUR WORDS COLLIDE website: www.ourwordscollide.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official Trailer: OUR WORDS COLLIDE