Fortuna Teen Court is Hosting Another Parent Project Session

Fortuna Teen Court, a program of Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods, is hosting a new session for Parent Project.

Parent Project is a 10-week series covering topics like improving family relationships, using effective discipline to improve school attendance and performance, reduce substance use and negative peer influences, and how to address destructive behavior. It is an opportunity to meet with other parents in similar situations in a judgement free zone and begin to develop a new support system. When you feel like you have tried everything and nothing is working, we can help!

Classes will meet every Tuesday from 6pm – 8pm beginning May 7th and ending July 9th, at the Gene Lucas Community Center, 3000 Newburg Rd, Fortuna.

For more information, call 707-617-8160 or email [email protected].

