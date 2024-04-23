MultiTV Drives Events Live Streaming Technological Innovation in UAE with Advanced Video PaaS Solutions
Innovating the Digital Horizon for events: MultiTV's Foray into the UAE marks a new era in effortlessly launching, overseeing, and expanding streaming services.
UAE's dynamic digital environment offers a prime stage for MultiTV's advanced Video PaaS solutions. We're thrilled to enhance UAE's digital transformation with superior video streaming experiences.”DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where digital transformation is not just an option but a necessity, the demand for video content has skyrocketed, reshaping how we consume media. A staggering projection by Cisco estimates that by 2022, video will account for 82% of all internet traffic, underscoring the pivotal role of video in our digital ecosystem. In response to this burgeoning demand, MultiTV, a front-runner in Video Platform as a Service (PaaS), has announced its strategic expansion into the United Arab Emirates. This move reflects the UAE's progressive stance on digital innovation and aligns with MultiTV's vision to redefine the video streaming experience. The UAE, known for its rapid technological adoption, provides the perfect backdrop for MultiTV's advanced video solutions, promising to revolutionize how digital content is delivered and consumed.
— Vikash Samota, Founder and CEO of MultiTV
The UAE's digital evolution is characterized by an accelerated adoption of advanced technology, making it an ideal market for MultiTV's next-generation video solutions. The nation's robust internet infrastructure and widespread digital engagement present a fertile ground for implementing MultiTV's BeLIVE and Event Registration platforms, designed to enhance virtual and hybrid event experiences.
Amid this scenario, a report by MarketsandMarkets reveals that the global Video PaaS market is on a trajectory to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period. This growth indicates the expanding role of video streaming and broadcasting services in today's hyper-connected world. MultiTV's entry into the UAE market is timely, tapping into the burgeoning demand for sophisticated virtual event platforms, hybrid event solutions, and live webcasts of events.
Central to MultiTV's service offerings in the UAE is BeLIVE, an avant-garde platform engineered to transform live streaming and virtual events. BeLIVE supports an array of digital enhancements, from adaptive streaming and geo-blocking event telecasts to MultiBitrate HD Encoding and 3D Chrome setups for events, promising an immersive and engaging experience for all participants. With BeLIVE, UAE event organizers can access advanced tools for live webcasts of product launch events and virtual event streaming, enabling them to transcend traditional engagement metrics.
MultiTV's comprehensive Event Registration solution also redefines event management in the UAE. By integrating digital with physical elements in an event—such as e-voting, gaming, and dynamic event updates—MultiTV simplifies the event management process while significantly enhancing attendee engagement. This platform streamlines registration and ensures each event stands out, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
With this strategic foray into the UAE, MultiTV is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's digital narrative. Leveraging the UAE's innovative digital ecosystem, MultiTV's BeLIVE and Event Registration platforms are set to redefine the landscape of virtual and hybrid events. As MultiTV embarks on this exciting journey, it continues to champion the power of video in connecting and engaging audiences, driving forward the digital revolution in the UAE and beyond.
Seamless Events Made Easy: Elevate with Our All-in-One Solution!