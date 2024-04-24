PageProof unveils new efficiency-driving plugin for Adobe InDesign
With PageProof’s new release of their plugin for Adobe InDesign, designers can implement feedback from reviewers at scale with minimal effort.
We are excited for designers’ productivity to fly with our new standalone plugin for Adobe InDesign. By removing inefficient processes, designers are empowered to create more impactful work.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the release of a new standalone plugin for Adobe InDesign. This plugin is the biggest efficiency driver for designers working in Adobe InDesign yet. It addresses the disjointed process of incorporating feedback from reviewers into their designs - ensuring that feedback is implemented correctly at scale and saving hours of time.
— Gemma Rann
Building on PageProof’s previous add-on for Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications and supporting Adobe’s new extensibility architecture, PageProof has taken the opportunity to launch a brand-new customized plugin for Adobe InDesign. Making the review and approval of creative artwork for digital and print more streamlined than ever.
The PageProof plugin for Adobe InDesign has numerous benefits, increasing design productivity, and reducing rework.
1. View comments and markup directly on your artwork file, presented as a convenient to-do list for easy action.
2. To avoid manual keying of the text, select and replace text with suggested wording left in the comments using the text replace feature.
3. Files attached to comments by reviewers in PageProof can be placed seamlessly into the Adobe InDesign artwork.
4. Quickly cycle through multiple files and place them onto the correct page of the artwork at the click of a button.
5. Reply to comments to clarify change requests – even create private replies.
6. Mark comments as done once addressed, ensuring no feedback is missed.
7. Be alerted if the open artwork file does not match the proof version to ensure you are making changes to the correct artwork.
Additional benefits of the PageProof plugin for Adobe InDesign
1. Swiftly create a new proof directly from Adobe InDesign.
2. Send the proof through a PageProof automated workflow, assign proof owners, and add a checklist to guide reviewers and meet compliance requirements.
3. Upload a new version of the proof in a click – version control is automatic.
4. Access a comprehensive proof dashboard to monitor the status and details of all your proofs from a single location.
“We believe in creating thoughtful integrations that truly improve your design experience,” says Marcus Radich, CTO of PageProof. “With PageProof seamlessly integrated with Adobe InDesign in a standalone plugin, efficiencies are gained, and the design and approval process is dramatically improved.”
Learn more about PageProof’s plugin for Adobe InDesign.
About PageProof
PageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple.
PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.
Julia Schonrock
PageProof
julia@pageproof.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
PageProof in 3 minutes.