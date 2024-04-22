Change Our Name Teach-In ‘Talking About Race…in Fort Bragg’ on April 26th

This is a press release from Change Our Name Fort Bragg:

“Talking About Race…in Fort Bragg” will be the topic of the April Change Our Name Teach-In at the Fort Bragg Library Community Room, 499 E Laurel St., Fort Bragg, on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m.

Tackling the fraught topic of race relations will be LimaSierra Wooten, an Army brat, artist and activist from Florida. She relocated to Fort Bragg in 2016, contributing to representing less than 1% of individuals identifying as Black or African Americans living on the Mendocino Coast.

Wooten, who grew up mixed raced and has been in interracial relationships, understands the challenges and struggles of biracial families and interracial marriages.

She will be in dialogue with Change Our Name Chair Philip Zwerling, with lots of time for audience discussion. Topics may include: Why talk about race at all? How do we talk about race without being racist? What can each of us do about race relations? Is there racism in Fort Bragg? What is white privilege? What is the role of racial trauma?

Discussing a controversial topic requires civility and respect for the opinions of others. This program is free and open to all.

For further information: [email protected]

A local grass roots non-profit, Change Our Name Fort Bragg is dedicated to an educational process that leads to changing the name of Fort Bragg so that it no longer honors a military Fort that dispossessed Indigenous people or Braxton Bragg, an enslaver and Confederate General. who waged war against our country.

This program is neither sponsored by nor affiliated with the Mendocino County Library/Museum.