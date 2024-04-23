Cliffside ‘Silk Shadow’ on Greece’s Famed Mykonos Island to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions at Sotheby’s London

Contemporary villa that pays homage to traditional aesthetic Multi-level terrace with infinity pool, spa, and custom loungers Pristine location in exclusive Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos Panoramic Aegean Sea views Premier investment potential

Listed at €5.5 million, the seaside villa will open for bidding in May in partnership with Greece Sotheby's International Realty & close live at inaugural sale

This marks the first time that a Greek luxury home of this caliber has been offered at a live auction event at Sotheby’s. The villa itself is a jewel within the prestigious Agios Lazaros enclave...” — Savvas Savvaidis, President & CEO of Greece Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stunning cliffside villa, known as ‘Silk Shadow,’ in the ultra-luxurious Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos is scheduled to hit the auction stage next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in partnership with Greece Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding for the seven-bedroom retreat will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, beginning 22 May and culminating live on 30 May at Sotheby’s London.

Estimated to open between €2.5 million and €3.5 million, the property will be auctioned as part of Sotheby’s “The Luxury Sales,” a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York. Showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits.

The groundbreaking event is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

“Nestled among the sun-soaked cliffs of Mykonos, ‘Silk Shadow’ is a picturesque residence perfectly framed by a vibrant island atmosphere,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “This incredibly luxurious villa, with income potential, is primed to be a dream home for its future owner and their guests; yet another testament to our platform’s ability to offer only the most unique properties to the most discerning bidders.”

"We are delighted to announce a remarkable milestone in the Greek luxury real estate market as 'Silk Shadow', a property of unparalleled elegance in Mykonos, will be auctioned through Sotheby's Concierge Auctions at Sotheby's London," said Savvas Savvaidis, President & CEO of Greece Sotheby's International Realty. “This marks the first time that a Greek luxury home of this caliber has been offered at a live auction event at Sotheby’s. The villa itself is a jewel within the prestigious Agios Lazaros enclave, offering discerning buyers a unique opportunity to own more than just a home; it is an invitation to a lifestyle of luxury and exclusivity.”

This opulent villa features designer ensuite bathrooms, all equipped with luxurious amenities such as steam showers and oversized tubs. The expansive living room and dining area afford panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, while a chef's kitchen and a state-of-the-art gym cater to guests' every need. Outdoors, a large infinity pool sparkles under the starlit sky, while a jacuzzi invites up to 10 guests to indulge in an indulgent soak. Custom sunbeds and loungers offer endless relaxation amid the warm Mediterranean sun, while the villa's unique location provides shelter from the renowned Mykonian winds.

‘Silk Shadow’ is more than just a home; it's an experience waiting to be embraced. The property boasts awe-inspiring views over the glistening sea, accompanied by amenities that complement its owner’s elevated lifestyle.Situated within the sought-after enclave of Mykonos, it presents premier investment potential, poised for steady income generation while delivering exceptional experiences for guests.

Agios Lazaros is a resort-style coastal cliffside community nestled along the glittering southwest coast of Mykonos, featuring multiple luxurious hotels and resorts that attest to the region’s allure. The neighborhood is strategically located at a junction between the world-famous beaches of Platis Gialos, Paraga, Psarou, and Ornos, and is in close proximity to other significant points of interest. Situated just over three miles from the town of Mykonos, or Chora as it is referred to by locals, and the Mykonos International Airport, Agios Lazaros offers a prime location for those seeking a luxurious seaside retreat.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

‘Silk Shadow’ is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

Greece Sotheby’s International Realty stands at the forefront of the Greek luxury real estate landscape, recognized as the premier brokerage in the country. The firm’s focus lies in the exclusive promotion and sale of luxury residences, particularly in the most prestigious destinations, including the renowned Athenian Riviera. As an internationally acclaimed and award-winning firm, Greece Sotheby’s International Realty takes pride in its seasoned executives, whose collective expertise spans over two decades of consistently successful sales. Equipped with state-of-the-art marketing tools and fueled by the influential power of its global brand, Greece Sotheby’s International Realty offers extraordinary homes to exceptional people around the world.