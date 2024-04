Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 22-26, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 22-26, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 22

9 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Virtual meeting

9:45 a.m. Meet with Division of Technology Services

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Interview with KUTV

Location: Governor’s Office

1:20 p.m. Meet with Department of Veterans and Military Affairs

Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety

Location: Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Meet with Neil Abercrombie, senior advisor of legislative affairs and policy

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, April 23

9:30 a.m. Speak at Cybersecurity Commission meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

10:30 a.m. Meet with Board of Pardons and Parole

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Meet with Division of Human Resources Management

Location: Virtual meeting

2 p.m. Interview Board of Pardons and Parole candidates

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, April 24

9 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with Tomicah Tillemann, Project Liberty

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Speak at homelessness roundtable event

Location: Kearns Mansion

12 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity industry leaders

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:15 p.m. Meet with Jordan Wright, Atomic Financial

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:15 p.m. Visit MX Technologies

Location: 3401 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

4 p.m. Visit LoanPro

Location: 172 N E Promontory, Farmington

6:30 p.m. Speak at Goldman Sachs Annual Shareholders & Board of Directors meeting

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, April 25

10 a.m. Meet with Business for America CEOs

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Meet with John Barrand, Division of Human Resource Management

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor of communications

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Day of Prayer photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

6 p.m. Attend Giant In Our City event

Location: Grand America Hotel

Friday, April 26

9 a.m. Meet with Department of Commerce

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Meet with Rocky Mountain Power

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host Dialogue Series with Sen. Chris Murphy

Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 22-26, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 22

No public meetings

Tuesday, April 23

No public meetings

Wednesday, April 24

8:30 a.m. Attend NLGA Panel: Shared Issues and Challenges in Supply Chain, the Military, and Tourism from South Carolina’s National Leaders

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

9:15 a.m. Attend NLGA Keynote Speech

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

9:45 a.m. Attend NLGA Peer Panel: Interdependent Infrastructure Ecosystems

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

10:55 a.m. Attend NLGA Improving Lives and Communities Award

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

11:05 a.m. Attend NLGA Panel: Meeting Future Energy Needs

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

11:35 a.m. Attend NLGA Consensus Resolutions Hearing & Votes

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

12 p.m. Attend NLGA Future Meetings Reports

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

12:20 p.m. Attend NLGA STEM Best Practice

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

12:30 p.m. Attend NLGA STEM Service Project

Location: Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina

Thursday, April 25

3 p.m. Attend SUU Nursing Pinning Ceremony

Location: Heritage Center Theatre, 105 W 100 E, Cedar City, UT 84720

5 p.m. Attend SUU Platform Guest Dinner

Location: 405 W University Blvd, Cedar City, UT 84720

6:30 p.m. Attend SUU Procession

Location: Carter Carillon, Cedar City, UT 84720

7 p.m. Attend SUU Commencement Ceremony

Location: 351 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

Friday, April 26

1:30 p.m. Attend SUU Convocation Ceremony

Location: 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City, UT 84720

###