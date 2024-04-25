Press Conference Concerning Jonathan Lehrer in Dominica Over Daniel Langlois Murder - case # DOM HCV 223
Zoom press conference with lead attorney will discuss critical matters on road status case and help to present correct facts and information around caseROSEAU, DOMINICA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To make sure that all media reports contain the most accurate information about all issues currently in front of the Crown courts in Dominica pertaining to Jonathan Lehrer and Daniel Langlois, the legal team for Jonathan Lehrer will hold a press conference to discuss the facts around the road status case and the murder case.
If you are unable to make the press conference and have questions you’d like to submit, please contact Nicolia L. Wiles below and submit your questions. The presser will be taped and available to any media requesting a copy.
All media are welcome to review evidence, documents and letter we’ve compiled at the Google Drive folder listed here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N60L6XzpUTGz4YJlcqCVw4xM_2zMFTGm?usp=sharing
If you need assistance in reviewing the materials found in the Google Drive folder, please contact Nicolia Wiles at either (512) 698-7373 or nwiles@prime-techpr.com.
WHO: Lennox Lawrence, attorney at law and acting Attorney General (confirmed for camera) & Dr. David Dorsett, attorney at law (may be on phone)
PlatinumLaw Chambers
Address: 36 Great George St, Roseau, Dominica
Phone: +1 767-448-4771
WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2024 @ 5PM ET/4PM CT
WHERE: Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6013406303?pwd=VTBwS3Bja0lKNTI3T0l0cEJQZVRTQT09
WHY: Accurate information concerning both the road status case and the murder case has been difficult to obtain so this press conference will help answer questions for all media attending, ensuring the accurate and transparent sharing of information from experts in both cases.
The attorneys will also be able to answer questions specific to Jonathan Lehrer's ongoing serious, life-threatening medical problems faced while in Dominica jail.
Nicolia Wiles
PRIME|PR
+1 512-698-7373
email us here