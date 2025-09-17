BioVeritas to Present at SAF Investor New York 2025

Dr. Steve Toon, chief operating officer for BioVeritas

Leading SAF innovator to discuss the most critical factors in successful commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVeritas , LLC., a leading sustainable aviation fuel company redefining the future of SAF, today announced that Dr. Steve Toon, chief operating officer for BioVeritas, will present at SAF Investor New York on September 23, 2025 in New York, NY. Dr. Toon will speak in a panel session, “Setting the foundations for success” at 9:05AM at Venue 42 by Convene, 592 7th Ave 5th Floor, New York, NY.The panel will share insights about early fundamentals for commercialization, challenges for different pathways, managing investor requirements, and constructing the capital stack. Building upon years of biotechnology project execution, Dr. Toon will share his unique perspective on bringing innovative fuels to market.“We as engineers, scientists, and inventors enjoy the challenge of doing something completely new to the world. But as we design the assumptions, build, and complexity ensues. Unfortunately, overly complex systems are rarely successful systems,” stated Dr. Toon. “The key to commercialization is building a process that is operations-friendly, and in parallel building and training a winning team to enable that system to deliver commercial success.”BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable aviation fuel company. The BioVeritas Process™ unlocks more feedstocks for use in the existing HEFA process, lifting HEFA's feedstock constraint and enabling 100+ billion gallons of SAF by 2050. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2025, Ara Partners had approximately $6.0 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.



