Pareen Shah of BioVeritas to Present at North American SAF Conference and Expo 2025

Pareen Shah, CMO of BioVeritas

Leading SAF expert to discuss HEFA’s dominance in the SAF pathway landscape and solutions to the impending HEFA feedstock ceiling

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioVeritas , LLC., a leading sustainable aviation fuel company redefining the future of SAF, today announced that Pareen Shah, chief marketing officer for BioVeritas, will present at North American SAF Conference and Expo 2025 on September 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, MN. Mr. Shah will speak in panel session, “Innovative Strategies and Pathways to Lower the Cost of SAF” at 8:30AM in Room 101DE of the Minneapolis Convention Center.The panel will discuss how although ASTM has approved 11 different production pathways for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), each has its own unique constraints. This pathway-focused panel will explore the strategies, feedstocks and emerging technologies needed to overcome these constraints and drive the SAF market forward. Mr. Shah will highlight the opportunities to innovate within the HEFA process to eliminate its impending feedstock limitation, including how BioVeritas specifically is addressing this challenge.“HEFA is a well-understood, scaled-up process that works -- but it’s hitting a hard ceiling in less than 5 years based on feedstock limitations,” stated Mr. Shah. “That ceiling has prompted the industry to invest heavily in a number of alternate technologies. One often overlooked solution is feedstock innovation for HEFA. That is exactly where BioVeritas can apply its leading proprietary technology, alleviating the HEFA feedstock constraint and enabling further SAF growth using established processes and infrastructure.”Mr. Shah will also be moderating the panel, “Maximizing the Value of SAF Through Regulatory Framework and Incentives” at 10:30AM in Ballroom B. This session will delve into the renewable credit-generating potential of various SAF production pathways amidst shifting tax credits and funding mechanisms across North America and Europe. Attendees will gain valuable insights, including historical data on feedstock and credit prices, to better understand regional opportunities and challenges facing competing SAF technologies. The discussion will also examine the evolving relationship between SAF pricing, emissions accounting and policy incentives. The session will conclude with a deep dive into the role of long-term offtake agreements and strong airline partnerships in scaling SAF, culminating in a compelling case for SAF that extends beyond its climate impact.BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable aviation fuel company. The BioVeritas Process™ unlocks more feedstocks for use in the existing HEFA process, lifting HEFA's feedstock constraint and enabling 100+ billion gallons of SAF by 2050. For more information on BioVeritas, please visit www.bioveritas.com.About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of March 31, 2025, Ara Partners had approximately $6.0 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

