Electroninks to Present at IMAPS San Diego 2025

Kazutaka Ozawa, global technology manager at Electroninks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that Kazutaka Ozawa, global technology manager at Electroninks, will present at IMAPS San Diego 2025, which will be held from September 29th through October 2nd. Mr. Ozawa will present the WPM6 – Additive Manufacturing session, “Copper Metal Organic Decomposition (MOD) Inks and Films for Semiconductor Packaging Applications” on Wednesday, October 1st at 1:30-3PM PT. The talk will focus on how copper-based conductive inks are emerging as a compelling complement to traditional copper metallization techniques in semiconductor packaging. Electroninks will be at booth #802 for the entirety of the show with company executives available to speak in more detail about the company’s copper MOD products.“Copper conductive inks are more than a cost advantage - they represent a shift toward scalable, energy-efficient production models that enable new form factors and open the door to entirely new design paradigms,” stated Mr. Ozawa. “This transformation not only lowers barriers for advanced semiconductor packaging but also redefines how manufacturers think about next-generation electronics.”In this presentation, Mr. Ozawa will showcase how copper-based conductive inks aim to unlock new levels of design freedom, functionality, and capital expenditure (CAPEX) efficiency through additive manufacturing, without compromising the performance or reliability required by advanced packaging applications. Traditional copper metallization methods, including deposition and electroless plating, remain industry standards but involve complex, multi-step processes that rely on vacuum chambers, high temperatures, and chemical treatments. These methods face technical, functional, and economic limitations, including restricted panel sizes, high energy consumption, material waste, and costly equipment footprints. In contrast, copper conductive inks offer a streamlined, cost-effective, and scalable solution.“The next wave of innovation in advanced packaging will come from materials and processes that allow design freedom to address AI-related technology packaging and manufacturing,” stated Melbs LeMieux, co-founder and president of Electroninks. “By enabling unprecedented flexibility, these advances will unlock new levels of performance, efficiency, and scalability critical to meeting the demands of next-generation AI systems.”For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

