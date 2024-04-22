April 22 - Two Candidates Do Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot
Denver, April 22, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that a candidate for District Attorney, District 2 and a candidate for the Colorado House of Representatives, District 8, have not submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25, 2024 State Primary ballot.
Candidates for District Attorney are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S.
Candidates for the Colorado House of Representatives are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S.
Lisi Owens, Democratic candidate for District Attorney, District 2, submitted 684 valid signatures, failing to meet the signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,060
Number of entries rejected: 376
Number of entries accepted: 684
Number of valid signatures required: 1,000
Owens complete statement of insufficiency (PDF)
Kwon Atlas, Democratic candidate for House District 8, submitted 523 valid signatures, failing to meet the signature threshold.
Petition Verification Summary:
Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,141
Number of entries rejected: 618
Number of entries accepted: 523
Number of valid signatures required: 1,000
Atlas complete statement of sufficiency (PDF)
2024 State Primary petitioning candidates
A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.