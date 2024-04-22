Submit Release
April 22 - Proposed Initiative #77 Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, April 22, 2024 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that proponents of Proposed Initiative #77 “Economic Impact Statement,” have submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the November 5, 2024 General Election Ballot.

Proposed Initiative #77 submitted 199,126 petition signatures. After reviewing a five-percent random sample of the submitted signatures, the Elections Division projected the number of valid signatures to be greater than 110 percent of the total number of signatures required for placement on the ballot.

Full Statement of Sufficiency for Proposed Initiative #77 (“Economic Impact Statement") (PDF)

Text of Proposed Initiative #77 (PDF)

Signature Requirement for Statewide Initiative Petitions. Signature requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution and 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

