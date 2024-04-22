Submit Release
MPD Seeks Suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the community’s assistance in locating suspects who pointed a gun at a special police officer after a retail theft.

Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 8:04 p.m., the suspects entered a retail store in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The suspects took property from the store and were confronted by the security guard when they left without paying. One of the suspects pulled a gun out and pointed it at the special police officer. The special police officer was unharmed. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24059355

