San Pablo Appoints Brian Bubar Police Chief
SAN PABLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of San Pablo has formally appointed Police Captain Brian Bubar, a 21-year veteran of the San Pablo Police Department, as San Pablo’s next Police Chief.
“After an extensive and competitive executive recruitment search, I am pleased to announce San Pablo Police Captain Brian Bubar as San Pablo’s next Police Chief,” stated San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez.
Bubar, selected from a field of 13 applicants, served as the City’s Interim Police Chief following the retirement of former San Pablo Police Chief Ron Raman in late December 2023. Peckham and McKenney, an executive search firm based in Roseville, CA, was retained in January 2024 to conduct the executive search on behalf of the City.
Since 2016, Police Captain Bubar has served in a number of ascending positions of leadership, responsibility and supervision, including several police command positions within the Police Department. In August 2021, Bubar earned a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, CA, and previously earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University in September 2018. Additionally, he is a 2021 graduate of the California Commission of Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Command College Program.
“Police Captain Brian Bubar brings forward a solid, operational reputation and extensive local community knowledge and experience, with his noteworthy leadership credentials to the position of Police Chief. He is a dedicated law enforcement professional who understands the importance of community engagement practices, progressive law enforcement training, and the Department’s continued use of technology programs in substantially reducing violent crime in San Pablo,” stated Rodriguez. “He further understands the importance of law enforcement in connecting with our community to build trust, and to make it more safer, and prosperous for the future.”
Chief Bubar’s official start date in his new role is Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He is the City’s first, Asian-American Police Chief appointed in San Pablo since the City’s incorporation in 1948. His starting annual base salary is $268,488. Chief Bubar is married and has three children, and is a current resident of Fairfield, CA.
For more information, contact:
Matt Rodriguez, San Pablo City Manager
Office: (510) 215-3016
Email: MattR@sanpabloca.gov
