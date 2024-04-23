Submit Release
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Congratulations to Dionne Warwick (Awardee) and Kool & the Gang/Robert Kool Bell (Inductees)

Grammy great Dionne Warwick

Robert Kool Bell, co-founder/leader of Kool & the Gang

NORTH BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the class of 2024 were announced on Sunday, April 21st, 2024, during the broadcast of ABC-TV’s “American Idol”.

This year’s inductees include two Grammy winning music legends, Dionne Warwick as well as Robert Kool Bell - along with his band, funk/soul/pop greats Kool & the Gang.

Mr. Bell and Kool & the Gang were inducted in the Performers category, alongside many longtime legendary acts from Foreigner to Cher. Ms. Warwick will receive the RRHOF’s Musical Excellence honor.

REMARKS FROM DIONNE WARWICK and ROBERT KOOL BELL

Dionne Warwick - “They say three strikes and you’re out. But in this case, that third pitch was a ball. I’m excited that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame thought of me to be honored in this way”

Robert Kool Bell - “On behalf of Kool & the Gang, I’m excited for us to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Our journey goes back sixty years and along the way we’ve traveled down a great road. This includes our tours through the decades with folks that ranged from fellow inductees Elton John to Van Halen. We thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this great honor”.

The Rock & ‘Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 19th, 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

