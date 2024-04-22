Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong on Thursday officially amended AB 2654 to ban lobbyists, lawmakers, and other government officials from signing, requesting or drafting NDAs in the drafting, negotiation, discussion, or creation of proposed state laws. A violation would result in a misdemeanor penalty.
California bill to ban use of non-disclosure agreements in lawmaking process faces uncertain path
