The [U.S.] Supreme Court will hear arguments on Monday over whether local governments trying to fine or arrest unhoused people for camping in public spaces when they have nowhere else to go is cruel and unusual punishment.
You just read:
[U.S.] Supreme Court hearing case on regulating homeless encampments. How it affects California
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.