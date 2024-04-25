Legit Bag Tags Introduces New Larger-Size Custom Luggage Tags for Enhanced Visibility and Style
Our customers have expressed a need for larger tags that stand out more and can be read quickly and from afar. We listened...”ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legit Bag Tags, a leader in the travel accessory industry, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a new, larger-sized luggage tag, designed to meet the needs of travelers looking for more visibility and a bolder style in their travel gear. Scheduled for release within the next 90 days, these tags will build on the already popular durable acrylic designs, offering a substantial increase in size and font readability.
— Terry Solomon, Founder of Legit Bag Tags
Recognizing that visibility and ease of identification are crucial for travelers, Legit Bag Tags has developed these new tags to be over 1 inch wider, with text enlarged by 25%. This enhancement makes them perfect for those who prefer their tags to be more noticeable and easier to read at a distance.
Key Features of the New Legit Bag Tags:
• Enhanced Size: The new tags will be significantly larger, providing more space not only for bigger, bolder text but also for more personalized information.
• Increased Font Size: With a 25% increase in text size, the tags will cater to customers who value readability, ensuring that critical information is immediately more accessible.
• Continued Durability: Crafted from the same high-quality, 3mm thick acrylic, the new tags will maintain all the durability and resilience that customers have come to expect from Legit Bag Tags.
"Our customers have expressed a need for larger tags that stand out more and can be read quickly and from afar. We listened, and we are thrilled to offer a product that not only meets this demand but also exceeds our high standards of quality and design," said Terry Solomon, Founder of Legit Bag Tags.
As with all Legit Bag Tags products, the new larger tags will be available in a variety of colors and fully customizable to suit the personal style and preferences of each traveler. Whether it's a bright color to catch the eye or a more subdued hue to match professional gear, Legit Bag Tags ensures that your luggage tags are as unique as your journey.
Legit Bag Tags stands as an Amazon best seller, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality products that cater to the unique needs of travelers worldwide.
For more information about Legit Bag Tags and its range of custom luggage labels, visit https://legitbagtags.com.
About Legit Bag Tags:
Legit Bag Tags is an industry leader in providing durable, customized luggage labels for travelers worldwide. With over three years in business and a reputation for exceptional quality, the company offers an extensive range of colors and durable materials, ensuring ease of identification and increased security for travelers' belongings.
Terry Solomon
Legit Bag Tags
+1 512-270-6257
