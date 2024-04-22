Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Retail Theft // Tractor Supply Enosburg

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:            Corporal Adam Marchand                 

STATION:              St. Albans       

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  4/21/24  4:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply.  Enosburg, Vermont

VIOLATION:  Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Tractor Supply

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Enosburg, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 4/22/24 at approximately 08:43 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from Tractor Supply in Enosburg that occurred the previous day, 4/21.  Investigation has revealed that an unknown male took a relatively large item without paying for it.  A screen shot of the video surveillance is included with this press release.  Anyone with information as to the identity of the male at the register is encouraged to contact the State Police at 802-524-5993.  This case remains an active investigation.  Thank you.

 

 

 

