St. Albans Barracks // Retail Theft // Tractor Supply Enosburg
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/21/24 4:37 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply. Enosburg, Vermont
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Tractor Supply
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/22/24 at approximately 08:43 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from Tractor Supply in Enosburg that occurred the previous day, 4/21. Investigation has revealed that an unknown male took a relatively large item without paying for it. A screen shot of the video surveillance is included with this press release. Anyone with information as to the identity of the male at the register is encouraged to contact the State Police at 802-524-5993. This case remains an active investigation. Thank you.