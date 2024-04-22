Meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron

TAJIKISTAN, April 22 - On April 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain, Honorable David Cameron, who, as part of his series of visits to Central Asia, first arrived in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Great Britain were discussed.

"We recognize Great Britain as an important partner in Western Europe. Our country pays a lot of attention to the development and strengthening of multifaceted relations with the Kingdom", - said the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon at the beginning of the conversation.

David Cameron, in his turn, expressed satisfaction with the significant expansion of multifaceted relations between Tajikistan and Great Britain and its good prospects.

During the meeting, the parties discussed relations between the two countries in the political, economic, commercial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Expansion of inter-parliamentary relations was also one of the important topics of the meeting.

It was considered necessary to attract investments of the Kingdom to the mining, metallurgical, light, food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors of Tajikistan.

The parties also expressed interest in the development of cooperation in the direction of the production of "green energy", the transition to the "green economy" and the implementation of projects related to the promotion of the "digital economy".

Another topic of today's meeting was the promotion of cooperation between countries in the domain of tackling water and climate problems, labor migration, diversification of air routes between countries.

Cooperation between Tajikistan and the Kingdom in the area of security and stability in the region was also reviewed at the meeting.