TAJIKISTAN, April 22 - On April 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for official visits to the Italian Republic and the Vatican.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Internal Affairs, Industry and New Technologies, Agriculture, Energy and Water Resources, Transport, Culture, Chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management, Director of Drug Control Agency, and other officials.