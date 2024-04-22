Commencement of official visit in the Italian Republic

TAJIKISTAN, April 22 - On April 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Rome - the capital of the Italian Republic on an official visit.

At Fiumicino International Airport named after Leonardo da Vinci, the high-ranking guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was received with special respect and sincerity by high-ranking representatives and officials of Italy and the Vatican.

In order to welcome the high-ranking guest, the lane was spread with a red carpet, and the guard of honor lined up on both sides of it.