Joseph Babits selected as Top Lawyer of the Year by IAOTP
Joseph Babits honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Babits, distinguished attorney, was recently selected as Top Lawyer of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
With close to four decades of experience, Mr. Babits is a tenured legal professional who has accrued more than 30 years of professional excellence in national securities law. Serving with Shell USA Inc. as lead U.S. securities counsel and associate counsel, he represents Shell plc in interactions with government entities, ensuring full compliance with the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, he is well-versed in international securities regulations within the European market, particularly in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.
Deeply involved in all aspects of U.S. securities law, Mr. Babits possesses comprehensive knowledge of all 34 act reports, public offerings, M&A and investigations, having represented Shell plc in investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement, and the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation. Furthermore, Mr. Babits has been a staunch advisor to the Shell disclosure committee, as well as a member of Shell’s financial controls and reporting committee and the carbon reporting committee. Adjacent to his primary endeavors, Mr. Babits has served as a faculty member of the Practicing Law Institute’s seminar on global capital and U.S. securities law.
Prior to his current role, Mr. Babits served with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., as an attorney advisor and special counsel in its Division of Corporate Finance between 1991 and 1997. Thereafter, he served with Morgan Lewis & Bockius as an associate in its securities group for the following year. Returning to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 1998, he was recognized as special counsel in the Office of Chief Counsel, then served as counsel to Commissioner Issac C. Hunt from 1999 to 2002. Subsequently, Mr. Babits returned to the Division of Corporate Finance in 2002, where he helped negotiate the corporate governance rules of the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and served as the principal drafter of non-GAAP rules.
Mr. Babits earned his Bachelor’s degree and MBA from George Washington University and his Juris Doctorate from George Mason University – Antonoin Scalia Law School.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Babits has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Babits earned the Capital Market Award from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, he has been selected for inclusion in Fortune Magazine and Forbes for 2024, having previously been highlighted in The Wall Street Journal on December 6, 2023. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Lawyer of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Babits for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mr. Babits attributes his success to perseverance, work ethic, and mentors he had along the way. His newest endeavor is running for the Republican nomination to represent Florida’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Notably, his primary issues will be focused on securing the border, implementing term limits in Congress and preventing coercion by federal agencies. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family.
For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-babits-3272a52b/
The views express here are solely those of Joe Babits. They do not necessarily reflect those of Shell plc and its subsidiaries. While Joe is authorized to represent Shell plc in front of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, he is not authorized to speak publicly on Shell’s behalf.
