U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards Nearly $3 Million to North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an award of $2,979,825 to the following projects and initiatives:

$1,924,581 to Spectra Health, awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Cluster grant program, which provides funding to community health centers across the United States.

$1,055, 244 to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to support the state’s tobacco prevention and control program.