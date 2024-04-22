Illinois State Fair to Host 100 Days Out Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, IL - If you need a State Fair food fix, the wait is over. If you need a State Fair food fix, the wait is over. The Illinois State Fair invites the public to a 100 Days Out celebration on Tues., April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reisch Pavilion on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.





State Fair favorites such as Taft's Mr. Ribeye, Coleman Concessions, Country Fryer, Poe's Catering and Shroom Shack, a vegan vendor, will be selling food and drinks as a preview to the Illinois State Fair, which will run August 8-18. The menu includes ribeye sandwiches, cozy dogs, lemon shakeups, turkey legs and mini doughnuts. For each food item purchased, patrons will receive a ticket for a chance to win State Fair prizes, and you do not have to be present to win.





Discounted mega passes, jumbo passes, admission booklets and parking passes will also be available for purchase during the event.





"We are proud to showcase the Illinois State Fairgrounds following a $58 million investment in improvements," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "This 100 Days Out celebration offers a preview of the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which promises to be the biggest and best yet."





Two lucky winners will receive roundtrip party bus transportation to the event for themselves and 19 coworkers through an online contest. Visit statefair.illinois.gov to enter your office for a chance to win.





"Our 100 Day celebration serves as a ‘save the date' for the Illinois State Fair," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "It's a convenient way to grab fun food for lunch and stock up on money-saving passes to the fair."





The Illinois State Fair 100 Days Out event is free to attend, and parking on the Illinois State Fairgrounds is also free.