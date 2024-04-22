GiGGLE SPOON is Giving Back 1% of All Sales, Not Profits, to Environmental Causes

Submit Release
Bumble Buddies is an illustrated picture book with a companion song that takes kids on a flying journey!

STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiGGLE SPOON, a new children’s book creator, joined 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of annual sales to support environmental organizations focused on the environment.

“We recognize the importance of protecting our planet especially for the benefit of our kids, our future generations,” said Patty Knight, Marketing Director for GiGGLE SPOON.

In honor of Earth Day 2024, the company is releasing Bumble Buddies, a new illustrated songbook with music that introduces young children to the important contributions bees make in creating a thriving environment that benefits all.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members are doing vital work to increase giving and support on-the-ground action. We're excited to welcome GiGGLE SPOON to our global movement,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised millions in funding to support environmental partners around the globe.

Partners are vetted and approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus. With over 5,000 environmental partners in the 1% for the Planet network, every member can find and support the causes that matter most to them.

Created to serve up laughter and goodwill, GiGGLE SPOON was founded by two brothers who share a sense of humor and a love for poetry and music, in the vein of Shel Silverstein and the Sherman Brothers. Infusing wit and life lessons into a fun collection of poems, drawings and music, they have combined them into a series of illustrated Laugh-Along Songbooks for kids. GiGGLE SPOON is a tradename of BD Brands, LLC.

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We act as an accountability partner for businesses supporting environmental partners through annual membership. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given millions to environmental partners. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more, and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

