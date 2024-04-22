Work to begin on I-25 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will start work along Interstate 25 in Cheyenne Monday, weather permitting.



The work will take place at the US Highway 85, I-25 interchange.

Crews will close the US85 southbound to I-25 southbound ramp. A small detour will be in place as the work takes place, please follow posted signs.

Slightly more traffic will be present by Prairie Wind Elementary School while the detour is in place. The detour will be in place during working hours, with crews reopening traffic afterwards.

Crews will mill and overlay the ramps and driving lanes. Work is a continuation from 2023.

Work is anticipated to be completed in two weeks.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.