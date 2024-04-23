SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Comm100 to Enhance Player Engagement with Leading Customer Support Solutions

SCCG Partners with Comm100 to Enhance Player Engagement with Leading Customer Support Solutions

This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the gaming industry as it looks to revolutionize player engagement and customer support

Teaming up with Comm100, renowned for their unparalleled AI customer support and user engagement solutions, enables us to provide operators with industry-leading technologies worldwide.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Comm100, a pioneer in AI-powered omnichannel communication. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the gaming industry as it looks to revolutionize player engagement and customer support through personalized, 24/7 communication.

Comm100’s AI-powered omnichannel platform redefines player support by delivering personalized, round-the-clock engagement at scale. This drives acquisition, engagement, and retention for gaming organizations worldwide. By seamlessly integrating every key channel and tool into one agent console, Comm100 empowers gaming operators to provide efficient, helpful, and personalized support so every player receives VIP treatment throughout their gaming journey.

SCCG Management, leveraging its extensive industry experience and global reach, will facilitate the distribution of Comm100’s platform, including its AI-powered chatbot, platform personalization, and responsible gaming solutions. Through this partnership, gaming operators will gain access to cutting-edge technologies that automate over 80% of queries, streamline queue management, and engage in two-way conversational outbound messaging across SMS, WhatsApp, and email.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "Teaming up with Comm100, renowned for their unparalleled AI customer support and user engagement solutions, enables us to provide operators with industry-leading technologies worldwide. This collaboration empowers them to deliver exceptional player experiences and drive sustainable growth.”

Comm100 has over 10 years of experience with over a thousand gaming customers. These organizations choose Comm100 for its personalization capabilities, multilingual support options, and high standards in security and privacy, with the option to deploy via cloud or on-premises.

This partnership between SCCG Management and Comm100 is poised to redefine player engagement and customer support in the gaming industry. By combining SCCG’s industry expertise with Comm100’s innovative communication solutions, gaming operators worldwide will have access to the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

ABOUT COMM100

Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government, and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powered bots, and automation from one integrated console.

To learn more about Comm100, visit: https://www.comm100.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

"CONTACT"