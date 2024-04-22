Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Corrections Officer with Bodily Fluids

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002646

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at approximately 2:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids

ACCUSED: Kyle J. Hamilton

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF

VICTIM: Rafaul Nunes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate, Kyle J. Hamilton, age 24, assaulted a SSCF staff member on 04/16/2024 by spitting on him.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Hamilton was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM for the above charge. Hamilton remains incarcerated at SSCF.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



