Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,487 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Corrections Officer with Bodily Fluids

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 24B1002646

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                     

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at approximately 2:00 PM 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT 

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids 

 

ACCUSED: Kyle J. Hamilton 

AGE: 24 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF 

 

VICTIM: Rafaul Nunes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

The Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate, Kyle J. Hamilton, age 24, assaulted a SSCF staff member on 04/16/2024 by spitting on him.  

At the conclusion of the investigation, Hamilton was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM for the above charge. Hamilton remains incarcerated at SSCF. 

  

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division 

LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 


Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Corrections Officer with Bodily Fluids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more