Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Corrections Officer with Bodily Fluids
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002646
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at approximately 2:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer with Bodily Fluids
ACCUSED: Kyle J. Hamilton
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCF
VICTIM: Rafaul Nunes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CO at SSCF
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that an inmate, Kyle J. Hamilton, age 24, assaulted a SSCF staff member on 04/16/2024 by spitting on him.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Hamilton was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM for the above charge. Hamilton remains incarcerated at SSCF.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED-LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
