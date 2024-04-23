AMS Pictures’ First Foray Into Scripted Programming, MANSON: SUMMER OF BLOOD, Now Streaming

AMS Pictures’ first fully scripted feature, MANSON: SUMMER OF BLOOD is now available on Prime Video, WOCOO and Mosaic TV.

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Pictures’ first fully scripted indie feature, MANSON: SUMMER OF BLOOD is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video or stream on WOCOO and Mosaic TV, with additional platforms available soon.

In this uniquely shocking thriller, a dying Charles Manson is offered a chance to repent for his crimes, revealing horrific, never-before-dramatized details about the Sharon Tate murders—as well as a stunning twist ending. From the director of the sleeper hit CHARIOT, MANSON: SUMMER OF BLOOD is the final chapter of the most infamous crime of the 20th century.

“I’ve been terrified by this case since I was a child,” says Director Brad Osborne. “So having the opportunity to approach it from a semi-fictional perspective—keeping the details of the crime entirely factual but imagining Manson’s grappling with it as his life was coming to an end—was a way for me to explore some finality, and perhaps employ some cinematic justice.”

Produced by Dallas-based AMS Pictures, MANSON: SUMMER OF BLOOD was directed and written by Osborne (I AM ALIVE: SURVIVING THE ANDES PLANE CRASH, MURDER MADE ME FAMOUS) and executive produced by Andy Streitfeld (I WAS LORENA BOBBITT, BAD BEHIND BARS: JODI ARIAS).

MANSON: SUMMER OF BLOOD Trailer (Viewer discretion advised)