‘Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion’ Now Streaming Worldwide on Prime Video and Eventive

AMS Pictures announces the global release of its documentary, Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion, now available to audiences worldwide.

This documentary is both a tribute and a rediscovery; it’s an opportunity for fans old and new to connect with Karen’s story in a meaningful way.” — Filmmakers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Pictures announces the global release of its highly anticipated documentary, Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion, now available to audiences in the US and UK on Prime Video and worldwide via Eventive.

More than three decades after the acclaimed 1989 television film The Karen Carpenter Story, stars Cynthia Gibb and Mitchell Anderson reunite for an emotional and revealing look back at the project that introduced a new generation to the life and legacy of Karen Carpenter.

Directed by Andy Streitfeld and produced by Randy Schmidt, the feature-length documentary offers intimate, behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-shared memories, and reflections on portraying one of music’s most beloved voices. Through candid conversations and archival insights, the film celebrates the enduring impact of Karen Carpenter and the timeless music of The Carpenters.

At 87 minutes, Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion is a nostalgic and deeply personal exploration of artistry, legacy, and the cultural resonance of a voice that continues to inspire generations.

“Reuniting Cynthia and Mitchell after all these years created something truly special,” said the filmmakers. “This documentary is both a tribute and a rediscovery; it’s an opportunity for fans old and new to connect with Karen’s story in a meaningful way.”

The film also includes discussions surrounding the personal struggles that shaped Karen Carpenter’s life, offering a thoughtful and humanizing perspective on her journey while honoring her extraordinary talent.

Where to Watch

US & UK: Available now on Prime Video

Worldwide: Streaming on Eventive

Once More: The Karen Carpenter Story Reunion

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