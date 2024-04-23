TuxCare Names Glen Kuhne as Vice President of Enterprise Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that Glen Kuhne now serves as vice president of enterprise sales. Kuhne previously served as TuxCare’s enterprise customer success manager since January 2021.
Helping drive much of TuxCare’s ongoing growth throughout the last three years, Kuhne now further builds upon the client relationships he has fostered and looks to further expand the company’s global presence with a dedicated international sales team.
“Glen’s appointment as our new vice president of enterprise sales cements strong leadership for our growth endeavors in the sector,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “He not only has shown a keen ability to recognize and nurture great talent, but he also harnesses his deep expertise within the enterprise landscape to illustrate the value TuxCare brings. I’m pleased to welcome Glen as the newest member of our executive team.”
"Amid ever-increasing cyber threats and challenged IT budgets, our customers consistently tell us they can easily quantify the operational benefits TuxCare delivers to their organization,” Kuhne said. “I'm honored to represent such an accomplished team of people that inherently know how to deliver value to our customers.”
Kuhne has more than 30 years of expertise and previously served in key roles at Ingram Micro, Parallels, Hostopia, Lucent and AT&T Bell Labs.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
Helping drive much of TuxCare’s ongoing growth throughout the last three years, Kuhne now further builds upon the client relationships he has fostered and looks to further expand the company’s global presence with a dedicated international sales team.
“Glen’s appointment as our new vice president of enterprise sales cements strong leadership for our growth endeavors in the sector,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “He not only has shown a keen ability to recognize and nurture great talent, but he also harnesses his deep expertise within the enterprise landscape to illustrate the value TuxCare brings. I’m pleased to welcome Glen as the newest member of our executive team.”
"Amid ever-increasing cyber threats and challenged IT budgets, our customers consistently tell us they can easily quantify the operational benefits TuxCare delivers to their organization,” Kuhne said. “I'm honored to represent such an accomplished team of people that inherently know how to deliver value to our customers.”
Kuhne has more than 30 years of expertise and previously served in key roles at Ingram Micro, Parallels, Hostopia, Lucent and AT&T Bell Labs.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com