Former NFL Star Mohamed Sanu Launches New Line of Premium Hemp Shots to Aid in Sleep, Relaxation, and Pain Relief

L-R: Former NFL star Mohamed Sanu and Durban Dames founder Kisha Grant.

I was inspired to launch this new product line to not only help reduce the stigma surrounding the plant, but also further promote the positive benefits of CBD on the body and mind.” — Mohamed Sanu

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of 420 Day, former NFL star Mohamed Sanu has unveiled a new product line of premium hemp shots through a collaboration with Atlanta-based hemp product manufacturer Durban Dames, Ltd.

Called MediBean Trilogy, the trio of shots are intended to aid in improving sleep quality, enhance relaxation, and alleviate pain – three issues that Sanu himself has struggled with dating back to his 10 NFL seasons split between the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions.

A long-time advocate for cannabis and hemp, Sanu says he often uses the plants to cope with pain and finds that they help his body in a holistic way. “I was inspired to launch this new product line to not only help reduce the stigma surrounding the plant, but also further promote the positive benefits of CBD on the body and mind,” he adds.

The new medical-grade, all-natural premium shots include:

• HREMp Dreams: Created to promote deep REM 3 sleep, the shot’s main active ingredients include natural Hemp-derived THC, CBN, valerian root, and myrcene.

• LAZE: Created to promote total body relaxation, the shot’s main active ingredients include natural Hemp-derived THC, CBD, chamomile, and linalool.

• P.U.P. Recovery: Created to reduce inflammation, provide pain relief, and inhibit tumor growth, the shot’s main active ingredients include natural hemp-derived THC, CBD, CBG, and Limonene.

“Over the past few years, more athletes have endorsed hemp and cannabis, and it’s easy to understand why. Tons of anecdotal reports show that CBD products help with muscle recovery, aid in pain relief, and can ease stress and anxiety,” said Durban Dames founder and CEO Kisha Grant. “These athletes are taking a hard stance as pro-cannabis advocates and entrepreneurs, and we’re incredibly excited to launch the MediBean Trilogy brand with Mohamed.”

The product’s name is inspired by Sanu’s “Bean Talk,” a term he previously coined that encourages positivity and good vibes.

“If you have a great conversation with someone then that’s Bean Talk,” Sanu explains. “Or if you’ve got a clean outfit on then you on a bean. Or if you’re feeling great about yourself you can also be on a bean. Pretty simple. Bean Talk is all good. Now, who wouldn’t want that?”

Sanu is the latest athlete to step into the cannabis sector, joining the likes of Joe Montana, Tiki Barber, Marshawn Lynch, Mike Tyson, Megan Rapinoe, Gabby Douglas, and Kevin Durant, among numerous others, who have also jumped into the fray of the burgeoning market.

Durban Dames exclusively manufactures and distributes the MediBean Trilogy shots via www.DurbanDames.com and www.MediBeanTrilogy.com, as well as at its retail store in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Plans to make the shots available at all legal dispensaries across the United States are in the works.

The MediBean Trilogy shots are not intended to cure, diagnose, or treat any medical condition(s). Users are advised to consult with their physician before consuming this or any hemp or cannabis derived product.